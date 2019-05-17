Poroshenko Grants Ukrainian Citizenship To Russian Ex-MP Ponomaryov

President Petro Poroshenko has granted Ukrainian citizenship to former member of Russia’s State Duma Ilya Ponomaryov.

Ponomaryov announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The current president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, signed a decree granting me Ukrainian citizenship … today, his last working day in office," he wrote.

According to Poroshenko, he will use his new status to improve the wellbeing of Ukrainians.

In addition, Ponomaryov expressed the belief that prosperity in Ukraine will be key to changes in Russia.

