Turchynov Resigns

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has resigned.

The press service of the National Security and Defense Council announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the end of the term of the Ukrainian president that appointed me to this post, I ask you to consider terminating my powers as the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council in accordance with the legislation. Given the continuing armed aggression against Ukraine by the Russian Federation, I am ready to continue defending our country through military service in any military unit or military formation," Turchynov is quoted as saying in the statement.

Turchynov served as the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from January 2015 to May 2019.

According to the statement, a new national security strategy, a military doctrine, a concept for the development of the security and defense sector, a cybersecurity strategy, a strategic defense bulletin, a concept of reforming and developing the state management system during states of emergency and special periods, a concept for counterintelligence in Ukraine, an information security doctrine, and a package of legal acts on sanctions policy were adopted, thanks to Turchynov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Administration’s head Ihor Rainin and Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin decided to resign on Friday.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko decided on May 16 to resign as Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Ukraine, Russia, and, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Member of Parliament Iryna Lutsenko of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction also decided to resign as the presidential representative in the parliament on Friday.