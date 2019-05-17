subscribe to newsletter
Klimkin To Resign And Run For Parliament

Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has decided to resign on May 20.

He said this in a video message published on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As promised, I have written a letter of resignation. On Monday, on the day of inauguration, I will send it to the Verkhovna Rada and to the new President of Ukraine,” he said.

He highly appreciated the success of Ukraine in foreign policy, noted its honesty and sincerity.

In addition, Klimkin said that he offered President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi his assistance in the future in areas where their political interests coincide.

Besides, he intends to run for the Verkhovna Rada.

"I have a lot of different ideas, I intend to implement them and therefore I go ahead, go to politics, go to the Verkhovna Rada with a team with which I share values, principles, emotions and vision of how to go further," Klimkin said.

He noted that he understands what the Ukrainians want and what the world expects from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin was going to offer his resignation to Zelenskyi.

President Petro Poroshenko, the leader of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc Solidarity party, made the offer to appoint Klimkin as Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Rada in 2014.

Petro Poroshenko Bloc intends to unite all pro-European forces in the election to the Rada.

