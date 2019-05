MP Lutsenko Decides To Resign As President’s Envoy To Rada

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Iryna Lutsenko, has decided to resign as the envoy of President Petro Poroshenko to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

She has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, disbanded the European Ukraine coalition.