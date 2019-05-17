subscribe to newsletter
  Parubiy Announces Termination Of Coalition, Starts 30-Day Countdown For Establishment Of New One
Parubiy Announces Termination Of Coalition, Starts 30-Day Countdown For Establishment Of New One

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, has disbanded the European Ukraine parliamentary coalition and announced 30-day countdown for establishment of new coalition.

He said this at the Verkhovna Rada meeting on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parubiy also called on chairpersons of parliamentary factions and groups to start consultations on formation of new coalition.

The disbandment of the coalition was initiated by People's Front.

Chairperson of the People's Front faction at the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Maksym Burbak, noted that the goals of the new coalition will be in particular, decrease of the number of MPs, termination of parliamentary immunity, disbandment of regional state administrations, and establishment of impeachment institution.

The deadline for establishment of the new coalition is June 16.

President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi can disband the Verkhovna Rada before June 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the People's Front parliamentary faction, Ihor Lapin, announced his faction’s decision to quit the coalition.

