26.15 26.46
29.05 29.7
17 May 2019, Friday, 13:57 12
Economy 2019-05-17T15:46:25+03:00
Court Suspends Cabinet’s Right To Appoint And Dismiss Naftogaz’s Board

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has suspended the right of the Cabinet of Ministers to appoint and dismiss the board and chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company within the framework of consideration of an appeal from the Oil And Gas Sector Employers Federation.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the court.

The next hearing is scheduled for June 4, 2 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Cabinet of Ministers has withdrawn the issue of dismissal of Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine Andrii Kobolev from the agenda.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers Naftogaz of Ukraine District Administrative Court of Kyiv

