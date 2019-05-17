subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.46
29.05 29.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Finance Ministry Redeems Eurobonds Secured By United States For USD 1 Billion
17 May 2019, Friday, 13:55 12
Economy 2019-05-17T13:56:49+03:00
Ukrainian news
Finance Ministry Redeems Eurobonds Secured By United States For USD 1 Billion

Finance Ministry Redeems Eurobonds Secured By United States For USD 1 Billion

On May 16, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine redeemed the first issue of government foreign loan bonds against the security of the United States.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The overall payment amount made over USD 1 billion.

The eurobonds issue took place in 2014 at 1.844% per annum.

Other two issues against the U.S. security took place in 2015 and 2016 both at 2% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the level of the state debt against the GDP decreased to 60.9% to less than 60% after the first quarter of 2019.

Больше новостей о: eurobonds Ministry of Finance loan bonds government foreign loan bonds

Archive
News
MP Lutsenko Decides To Resign As President’s Envoy To Rada 14:04
Parubiy Announces Termination Of Coalition, Starts 30-Day Countdown For Establishment Of New One 14:00
Court Suspends Cabinet’s Right To Appoint And Dismiss Naftogaz’s Board 13:57
Finance Ministry Redeems Eurobonds Secured By United States For USD 1 Billion 13:55
Court Arrests National Guard Ex-Commander Allerov, Sets Bail Of UAH 4.8 Million 13:52
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
SACPO Opens Case Against MP Leschenko On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribes To Lobby For Business Interests 17:40
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M. 14:00
more news
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
Court Strips Koziakov Of HQCJ Head Powers 16:58
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Official Unemployment Rate In April Makes 311,400 People 16:48
MP Rozenblat Asks Court To Prohibit Sytnyk To Fulfill NACB Director Powers 16:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok