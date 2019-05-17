Finance Ministry Redeems Eurobonds Secured By United States For USD 1 Billion

On May 16, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine redeemed the first issue of government foreign loan bonds against the security of the United States.\r\nThe Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe overall payment amount made over USD 1 billion.\r\nThe eurobonds issue took place in 2014 at 1.844% per annum.\r\nOther two issues against the U.S. security took place in 2015 and 2016 both at 2% per annum.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the level of the state debt against the GDP decreased to 60.9% to less than 60% after the first quarter of 2019.