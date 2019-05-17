Court Arrests National Guard Ex-Commander Allerov, Sets Bail Of UAH 4.8 Million

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Yurii Allerov, and set the bail of UAH 4.8 million.\r\nRespective decision was passed by the court on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe court partially satisfied the investigators’ appeal.\r\nThe Allerov’s arrest will expire on July 12.\r\nIf the bail is paid, Allerov will have to provide law enforcers with his foreign passport and fulfill a number of other requirements.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investigators asked to set the bail of UAH 11 million.