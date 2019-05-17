subscribe to newsletter
  Court Arrests National Guard Ex-Commander Allerov, Sets Bail Of UAH 4.8 Million
17 May 2019, Friday, 13:52
Politics
Court Arrests National Guard Ex-Commander Allerov, Sets Bail Of UAH 4.8 Million

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Yurii Allerov, and set the bail of UAH 4.8 million.

Respective decision was passed by the court on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court partially satisfied the investigators’ appeal.

The Allerov’s arrest will expire on July 12.

If the bail is paid, Allerov will have to provide law enforcers with his foreign passport and fulfill a number of other requirements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the investigators asked to set the bail of UAH 11 million.

