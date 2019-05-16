Heraschenko To Resign As Ukraine’s Representative In TCG Subgroup, Presidential Envoy On Peaceful Resolution Of Donbas Conflict

Heraschenko To Resign As Ukraine’s Representative In TCG Subgroup, Presidential Envoy On Peaceful Resolution O

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko has decided to resign as Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Heraschenko announced this to journalists, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You know, there is currently a debate about resetting the Minsk groups. I want to inform you that I have written a letter of resignation as President Poroshenko’s authorized representative on peaceful resolution of the situation in the Donbas and Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian subgroup,” Heraschenko said.

According to her, she remains open to cooperation with President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas.

“I think it is necessary to ensure a trilateral reset of the participants in the Minsk groups – from Ukraine, Russia, and the OSCE,” the parliamentarian said.

Heraschenko also expects the OSCE to be more active in the future and work to achieve a result.

