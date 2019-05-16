Ukraine Agrees With Dominica On Visa Abolition

Ukraine has agreed with Dominica on the abolition of visas.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The corresponding agreement was signed on May 15 in London.

Nataliya Halybarenko, the ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, signed it from Ukraine, and Janet Charles, Acting High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the United Kingdom, signed it from Dominica.

The agreement provides that citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Dominica may enter, exit, transit and stay without visas on the territory of the other party’s state for a period not exceeding 90 days within 180 days.

The date of entry into force of the agreement will be announced later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Ukraine established diplomatic relations with Dominica.

Dominica (Commonwealth of Dominica) is a state on the island of the same name from the group of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean sea.

About 73,600 inhabitants live on an island of 754 square kilometers.