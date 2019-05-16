subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
16 May 2019, Thursday, 17:43 29
Politics 2019-05-17T05:03:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Agrees With Dominica On Visa Abolition

Ukraine Agrees With Dominica On Visa Abolition

Ukraine has agreed with Dominica on the abolition of visas.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the UK has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
The corresponding agreement was signed on May 15 in London.
Nataliya Halybarenko, the ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, signed it from Ukraine, and Janet Charles, Acting High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the United Kingdom, signed it from Dominica.
The agreement provides that citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Dominica may enter, exit, transit and stay without visas on the territory of the other party’s state for a period not exceeding 90 days within 180 days.
The date of entry into force of the agreement will be announced later.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April Ukraine established diplomatic relations with Dominica.
Dominica (Commonwealth of Dominica) is a state on the island of the same name from the group of the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean sea.
About 73,600 inhabitants live on an island of 754 square kilometers.

Больше новостей о: visa visa-free travel Dominica visa abolition

Archive
News
Court Unfreezes State Fiscal Service Ex-Head Prodan’s Assets 18:26
Heraschenko To Resign As Ukraine’s Representative In TCG Subgroup, Presidential Envoy On Peaceful Resolution Of Donbas Conflict 17:46
Ukraine Agrees With Dominica On Visa Abolition 17:43
SACPO Opens Case Against MP Leschenko On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribes To Lobby For Business Interests 17:40
IMF Advocating Setting Of Market Gas Price For Population 17:35
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
IMF Advocating Setting Of Market Gas Price For Population 17:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok