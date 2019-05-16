subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SACPO Opens Case Against MP Leschenko On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribes To Lobby For Business Interests
16 May 2019, Thursday, 17:40 44
Politics 2019-05-17T05:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
SACPO Opens Case Against MP Leschenko On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribes To Lobby For Business Interests

SACPO Opens Case Against MP Leschenko On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribes To Lobby For Business Interests

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has opened criminal proceedings against Member of Parliament Serhii Leschenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) on suspicion of accepting bribes to lobby for the interests of businesses.

The press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.
"The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has launched criminal proceedings against a member of the parliament on suspicion of taking bribes... According to information published in the mass media, a member of the parliament systematically received millions in bribes from an entrepreneur to lobby for the latter’s business interests, specifically to influence officials of government agencies and law enforcement agencies and create the necessary public opinion in the media space," the press service said in the statement.
In particular, according to the statement, reports that Leschenko received an elite apartment in downtown Kyiv as an illegal bribe are being verified.
To verify the reports, prosecutors with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have registered criminal proceedings and summoned Leschenko for questioning.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is in charge of the pre-trial investigation of the proceedings.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will provide procedural guidance.
Earlier, the mass media published information alleging involvement of Leschenko in lobbying for the interests of oligarch Kostiantyn Hryhoryshyn.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko said on May 14 that the Prosecutor-General’s Office was preparing a notification of suspicion that Leschenko divulged information about a pre-trial investigation.

Больше новостей о: bribe Serhii Leschenko criminal case Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office lobby

Archive
News
Court Unfreezes State Fiscal Service Ex-Head Prodan’s Assets 18:26
Heraschenko To Resign As Ukraine’s Representative In TCG Subgroup, Presidential Envoy On Peaceful Resolution Of Donbas Conflict 17:46
Ukraine Agrees With Dominica On Visa Abolition 17:43
SACPO Opens Case Against MP Leschenko On Suspicion Of Accepting Bribes To Lobby For Business Interests 17:40
IMF Advocating Setting Of Market Gas Price For Population 17:35
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
IMF Advocating Setting Of Market Gas Price For Population 17:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok