IMF Advocating Setting Of Market Gas Price For Population

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling for setting of the market gas price for the population.

IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Gosta Ljungman, said this at the International Investment Conference organized by the Concorde Capital, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mr. Ljungman said that the IMF was further insisting on setting of the market price for gas for the population.

At the same time, he notes that if the global gas prices decrease, the IMF does not object that the price for gas for the population in Ukraine decrease as well.

However, if the global prices grow, they have to be raise in Ukraine too, he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the memorandum on economic and financial policy within the framework of the new program for 2018-2020 with the IMF provides for equalizing the prices for natural gas for the population and industrial consumers.