Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16

The law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language that regulates functioning and application of the Ukrainian language as the state one in the public sphere in the whole territory of Ukraine will take effect on July 16, some of its provisions will take effect later.

The law was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on May 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In two years, provisions of the law that oblige persons willing to acquire Ukrainian citizenship to pass Ukrainian exam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law on April 25.

On May 14, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, sent it for signing by President Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko signed the law on May 15.