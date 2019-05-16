subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
16 May 2019, Thursday, 14:03 12
Politics 2019-05-16T14:05:16+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16

Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16

The law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language that regulates functioning and application of the Ukrainian language as the state one in the public sphere in the whole territory of Ukraine will take effect on July 16, some of its provisions will take effect later.

The law was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on May 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In two years, provisions of the law that oblige persons willing to acquire Ukrainian citizenship to pass Ukrainian exam.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the Law on April 25.

On May 14, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, sent it for signing by President Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko signed the law on May 15.

Больше новостей о: holos ukrainy language law Ukrainian language law

Archive
News
Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16 14:03
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M. 14:00
57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum 13:57
Singer Vakarchuk To Take Part In Parliamentary Election With His Holos Party 13:55
IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21 13:50
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Parubiy Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 17:44
Lutsenko: Decision To Serve Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Money Laundering Lawful 18:01
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok