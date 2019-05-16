subscribe to newsletter
  Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi's Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M.
16 May 2019
Politics 2019-05-16T14:02:22+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to hold a festive meeting on May 20 on the occasion of inauguration of President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi at 10 a.m.

A total of 315 parliamentary members backed respective draft resolution 10270-2, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The order of inauguration envisions presence of honorary guests including Central Election Commission chairperson and chairperson of the Constitutional Court.

After taking the oath, the newly-elected President has to address the Ukrainian people through his inauguration speech.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 73.22% or 13.5 million voters supported Volodymyr Zelenskyi during the second round of the 2019 presidential election.

