IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Ukraine on May 21.

IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Gosta Ljungman, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mr. Ljungman said that the mission will work in Kyiv for two weeks and estimate implementation of the cooperation program between Ukraine and the Fund.

Last time, the mission worked in Ukraine in September 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved the USD-17-billion program for Ukraine.

Early in May, it provided the first tranche worth USD 3.19 billion.

