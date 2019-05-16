IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Ukraine on May 21.\r\nIMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Gosta Ljungman, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nMr. Ljungman said that the mission will work in Kyiv for two weeks and estimate implementation of the cooperation program between Ukraine and the Fund.\r\nLast time, the mission worked in Ukraine in September 2018.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved the USD-17-billion program for Ukraine.\r\nEarly in May, it provided the first tranche worth USD 3.19 billion.