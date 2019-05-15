subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
15 May 2019, Wednesday, 16:58 20
Politics 2019-05-16T15:00:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Strips Koziakov Of HQCJ Head Powers

Court Strips Koziakov Of HQCJ Head Powers

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has deprived Serhii Koziakov of powers of a chairman of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court reviewed applications for injunctive relief filed by Serhii Ostapets and Oleksandr Krotiuk, and decided to grant them.

The court imposed a ban on Koziakov to fulfill the powers of a member of the HQCJ, and also obliged another member of the commission, who would serve as a chairman, to include Ostapets into the HQCJ.

Ostapets was appointed on May 6 as a member of the commission instead of Stanislav Schotka by order of the head of the State Judicial Administration Zenovii Kholodniuk.

The Administrative Court considers that Koziakov and Schotka expired a four-year term of office, as they were appointed to office in 2014.

At that, at the time of their appointment, the current legislation established a six-year term of office for the HQCJ members.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2014, the HQCJ elected Serhii Koziakov as the chairman.

Больше новостей о: court HQCJ Serhii Koziakov

Archive
News
Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16 14:03
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M. 14:00
57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum 13:57
Singer Vakarchuk To Take Part In Parliamentary Election With His Holos Party 13:55
IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21 13:50
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Parubiy Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 17:44
Lutsenko: Decision To Serve Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Money Laundering Lawful 18:01
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok