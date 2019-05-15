MP Rozenblat Asks Court To Prohibit Sytnyk To Fulfill NACB Director Powers

Verkhovna Rada member Boryslav Rozenblat (non-affiliated) has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to prohibit Artem Sytnyk to fulfill the powers of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that the District Administrative Court of Kyiv received a lawsuit from Rozenblat to President Petro Poroshenko and NACB director Artem Sytnyk.

"The plaintiff asks the court to establish that the President of Ukraine does not have authority over the appointment of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Among other requirements of the lawsuit there is to establish that Artem Sytnyk lacks the competence to fulfill the duties of the NACB director and admit that his actions in this position are illegal," reads the statement.

At the moment, the court is examining the materials of the claim and resolving the issue of opening administrative proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in October 2018, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office handed up a corruption indictment to MPs Maksym Poliakov (the People's Front) and Boryslav Rozenblat and brought the case to court.