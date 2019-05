Official Unemployment Rate In April Makes 311,400 People

According to the State Statistics Service, the official rate of unemployment as at May 1, 2019 was 311,400 people.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of vacancies in April made 90,800 (3 people apply for 1 vacancy).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at April 1, 2019, the State Employment Service registered 340,700 unemployed people.