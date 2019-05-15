Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has called Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the former co-owner of PrivatBank, a criminal oligarch.

Rudolph Giuliani said this in an interview with Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The journalist posted the interview on his Facebook page.

Rudolph Giuliani says some members of the team of President Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi are linked with Kolomoiskyi and another former co-owner of PrivatBank Gennady Bogoliubov. According to Giuliani, they do not have best intentions. He called on Volodymyr Zelenskyi to get rid of them.

Rudolph Giuliani highly valued the presidential elections in Ukraine. He says the elections were transparent and democratic.

Rudolph Giuliani wishes President Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi achievements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the election headquarters of Zelenskyi included a number of people linked with Kolomoiskyi, including Andrii Bohdan.