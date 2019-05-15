subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.05 29.7
˟
15 May 2019, Wednesday, 16:43 66
Politics 2019-05-16T15:30:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch

Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, has called Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the former co-owner of PrivatBank, a criminal oligarch.

Rudolph Giuliani said this in an interview with Inter TV channel journalist Dmytro Anopchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The journalist posted the interview on his Facebook page.

Rudolph Giuliani says some members of the team of President Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi are linked with Kolomoiskyi and another former co-owner of PrivatBank Gennady Bogoliubov. According to Giuliani, they do not have best intentions. He called on Volodymyr Zelenskyi to get rid of them.

Rudolph Giuliani highly valued the presidential elections in Ukraine. He says the elections were transparent and democratic.

Rudolph Giuliani wishes President Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi achievements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the election headquarters of Zelenskyi included a number of people linked with Kolomoiskyi, including Andrii Bohdan.

Больше новостей о: USA President Donald Trump Ihor Kolomoiskyi Volodymyr Zelenskyi Rudolph Giuliani oligarch

Archive
News
Ukrainian Language Law Will Take Effect On July 16 14:03
Rada Decides To Hold Zelenskyi’s Inauguration On May 20 At 10 A.M. 14:00
57% Of Pollees Questioned By Yaremenko Institute, Rating Sociological Group And Social Monitoring Center Ready To Vote For Ukraine’s Accession To EU At Referendum 13:57
Singer Vakarchuk To Take Part In Parliamentary Election With His Holos Party 13:55
IMF Mission Will Arrive In Ukraine On May 21 13:50
more news
Trump Attorney Giuliani: U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Resisted To Trump's Policies 12:11
Trump Attorney Giuliani Calls Kolomoiskyi Criminal Oligarch 16:43
Trump Attorney Giuliani Urges Ukrainian President Elect Zelenskyi To Investigate Possible Agreement Of Ukrainian Officials, U.S. Embassy, And U.S. Politicians On Support To Clinton At Election 16:37
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Poroshenko Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 16:54
more news
Parubiy Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language 17:44
Lutsenko: Decision To Serve Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Money Laundering Lawful 18:01
NACB Serves Notification Of Suspicion To Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov 11:58
Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony 12:02
Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million 12:05
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok