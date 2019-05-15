Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alternative Of Bail Of UAH 10 Million

Source: Investigation To Request Court To Order Arrest Of Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov With Alte

The investigation will request a court to order arrest of Yurii Allerov, the former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, and set a bail of UAH 10 million.

A source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Arrest and UAH 10 million for Allerov, arrest and UAH 70 million of bail for Ukrbud Development director Maiboroda," the source said.

The source says the papers will be sent to a court soon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine has detained Allerov and Maiboroda on suspicion of their involvement in embezzlement of UAH 81 million allocated for construction of housing for servicemen of the National Guard.