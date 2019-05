Former Commander Of National Guard Allerov Refuses To Give Testimony

Yurii Allerov, the former commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, has refused to give testimony during the interrogation at the National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB).

A source in law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, the interrogation failed because of this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has served Allerov with notification of suspicion. He is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 81 million.