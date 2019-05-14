Lutsenko: Decision To Serve Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With Suspicion Of Money Laundering Lawful

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko believes that the decision to serve former minister of ecology and natural resources Mykola Zlochevskyi with notification of suspicion of money laundering was lawful.

The prosecutor general announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Prosecutor-General’s Office closed the money laundering case against Zlochevskyi in 2015 but recently reopened the case.

“We obtained the relevant evidence a few months ago. We found officials of Zlochevskyi’s companies and obtained some evidence from them. We have now reopened the investigation into money laundering and served Zlochevskyi with notification of suspicion,” Lutsenko said.

According to him, the notification of suspicion was served on the former minister by mail because he is hiding from investigators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has been fined for unjustifiably refusing to close criminal proceedings against Zlochevskyi.