NACB Detains National Guard Ex-Commander Allerov

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has detained former commander of the National Guard Yurii Allerov.

Several law enforcement sources disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Three people have been detained. Allerov was also detained,” one source said.

According to the sources, the Ukrbud Development corporation’s executives, including the corporation’s General Director Oleh Maiboroda, and entrepreneur Alysa Hrynchuk (a real estate expert involved in an investigation into corruption in the National Guard) were also detained.

They were all detained on suspicion of embezzling UAH 81 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB is preparing to serve Allerov with notification of suspicion.

The NACB raided buildings belonging to the National Guard and the Ukrbud Development construction corporation on May 14 in connection with a case involving construction of military housing.