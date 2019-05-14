subscribe to newsletter
  • Lutsenko: There Was Interference In U.S. Presidential Election From Ukrainian Territory
Lutsenko: There Was Interference In U.S. Presidential Election From Ukrainian Territory

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko believes that there was interference in the 2016 presidential election in the United States from the Ukrainian territory.

Lutsenko announced this to reporters, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"My point of view is that there was interference in the American election from the territory of Ukraine, but it was done by officials and American citizens that held one position or another on our territory," he said.

The Prosecutor General believes that all the people involved in the election interference should give testimony to law enforcement authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has denied interfering in the United States presidential election.

Lutsenko said earlier that Ukrainian law enforcement officers were investigating possible interference in United States elections by the Ukrainian authorities, particularly the NACB’s Director Artem Sytnyk.

