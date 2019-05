Parubiy Signs Law On Functioning Of Ukrainian As State Language

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, has signed the law on functioning of Ukrainian as the state language.

He said this at the Tuesday meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada allowed Parubiy to sign the law.

On April 25, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law.