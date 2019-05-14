Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 3.5% Under PSO To UAH 8,247 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For May

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced the price of gas for the population by 3.54% on public service obligation (PSO) or UAH 303 to UAH 8,247 per 1000 cubic meters (with VAT and cost of transportation) for May.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The price is determined taking into account the requirements of government decrees of May 8, 2019 No.380 "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine of April 3, 2019 No.293" and of October 19, 2018 No.867 "On Approval of the Provision on the imposition of special duties on natural gas market subjects to ensure the public interest in the process of functioning of the natural gas market" and makes UAH 5,990 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding VAT and cost of transportation)," the statement reads.

Also, earlier by resolution No.867 it was assumed that the cost of gas for the needs of the population under PSO terms from May 1 was to be UAH 9,716.54 per 1000 cubic meters (with VAT and cost of transportation).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz has raised the price of natural gas for households by UAH 380 or 4.6% to UAH 8,627 per 1000 cubic meters (including VAT) in June.

The Cabinet of Ministers brought resolutions regulating the price of natural gas in line with each other in May.

The Cabinet of Ministers and Naftogaz of Ukraine agreed to reduce the regulated price of gas for households and heating utilities for May by UAH 303 or 3.54% to UAH 8,247 per thousand cubic meters on April 22.

This price was approved at a meeting attended by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev.

The approved mechanism provides for the following approach to pricing: if the market price for industrial customers is lower than the price established in the government decree No. 867 of October 19, 2018, the household price reduces accordingly.