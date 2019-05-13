subscribe to newsletter
  • Rada Commission Investigating Embezzlement In Armed Forces To Present Final Report On May 28
13 May 2019, Monday, 17:51 12
Politics 2019-05-14T10:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
The interim parliamentary commission investigating embezzlement in the Armed Forces intends to present its final report at a meeting on May 28.

Member of Parliament Ivan Vinnyk of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, who chairs the interim parliamentary commission, announced this at a meeting of the commission on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our next meeting will take place approximately on May 28. We plan to conclude our work on May 28, when I will propose approval of the final report," he said.

According to Vinnyk, the report will be presented at a session of parliament for consideration.

"We will then ask the speaker of the parliament to table this issue (the final report) for consideration in the parliament so that the parliament can decide whether to approve our work or not," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament authorized the interim commission to investigate allegations of embezzlement by officials of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern on February 28.

Member of Parliament Serhii Pashynskyi, who is the deputy leader of the People’s Front parliamentary faction and the chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense, Vinnik, and five other parliamentarians registered a draft law on abolition of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern on April 24.

