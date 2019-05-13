subscribe to newsletter
26.1 26.4
29.05 29.75
˟
13 May 2019, Monday, 17:44 15
Politics 2019-05-14T08:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada To Set Inauguration Date This Plenary Week – Parubiy

Rada To Set Inauguration Date This Plenary Week – Parubiy

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, says that the Ukrainian Parliament will consider the draft resolutions on inauguration of the President (10270 and alternative ones) this plenary week (May 14-17).

He said this at the Monday Conciliatory Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Speaker did not call the precise day to consider respective draft resolutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi insists on holding the inauguration on May 19.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy inauguration Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Archive
News
Rada Commission Investigating Embezzlement In Armed Forces To Present Final Report On May 28 17:51
Court Receives 2 Lawsuits Against Reva Over Statements Against Donbas Residents 17:48
Rada To Set Inauguration Date This Plenary Week – Parubiy 17:44
Court Refuses To Oblige NACB To Open Case Upon Poroshenko's Violations As Presidential Candidate 17:41
Court Finds Zelenskyi Guilty Of Showing Ballot During 2nd Round Of Presidential Election, Fines Him UAH 850 17:36
more news
Filaret Not Ruling Out Split Of OCU Due To His Status Of Kyiv Patriarch 13:11
Court Resumes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova 13:01
PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:16
Epiphanius Expecting Loss Of Tomos If Kyiv Patriarchate Reinstated 13:22
State Registrar Suspends Registration Of Tax Service 12:53
more news
Court Resumes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova 13:01
Epiphanius Expecting Loss Of Tomos If Kyiv Patriarchate Reinstated 13:22
Filaret Not Ruling Out Split Of OCU Due To His Status Of Kyiv Patriarch 13:11
PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:16
State Registrar Suspends Registration Of Tax Service 12:53
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok