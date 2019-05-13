Rada To Set Inauguration Date This Plenary Week – Parubiy

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, says that the Ukrainian Parliament will consider the draft resolutions on inauguration of the President (10270 and alternative ones) this plenary week (May 14-17).

He said this at the Monday Conciliatory Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Speaker did not call the precise day to consider respective draft resolutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi insists on holding the inauguration on May 19.