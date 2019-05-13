Court Refuses To Oblige NACB To Open Case Upon Poroshenko's Violations As Presidential Candidate

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to oblige the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a criminal case upon alleged violations of Petro Poroshenko as a presidential candidate.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court heard respective appeal on April 18 and refused to satisfy it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has started an investigation into alleged interference of President Petro Poroshenko, Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko, and Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii in activity of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv in the case upon nationalization of PrivatBank.

According to the report, judges from the collegiate body that took the decision on unlawfulness of nationalization of PrivatBank addressed the leadership of the PGO and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) with a statement on commission of a criminal offence.

In particular, the judges requested launching of a pre-trial investigation against the head of the state, justice minister and the NBU chairperson and bring them to justice.