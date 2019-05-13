subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Finds Zelenskyi Guilty Of Showing Ballot During 2nd Round Of Presidential Election, Fines Him UAH 850
13 May 2019, Monday, 17:36 18
Politics 2019-05-14T01:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Finds Zelenskyi Guilty Of Showing Ballot During 2nd Round Of Presidential Election, Fines Him UAH 850

The Obolonskyi district court of Kyiv has found the newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyi guilty of illegal campaigning, that is, demonstrating the ballot during the 2nd round of the presidential election, and fined him UAH 850.

Judge Vladyslav Devyatko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court found Zelenskyi guilty of committing a violation under Article 212-10 of the Administrative Violations Code and awarded the maximum prescribed fine.

The court found that Zelenskyi campaigned by showing the ballot beyond the legal deadlines.

The court also explained this by the fact that Zelenskyi pleaded guilty in his explanations.

When deciding, the court took into account the identity of Zelenskyi and the nature of the violation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi did not appear at the meeting in the Obolonskyi district court of Kyiv on his administrative offense.

During the voting, Zelenskyi showed his ballot to cameras after putting a "for" mark.

