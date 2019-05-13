Court Finds Zelenskyi Guilty Of Showing Ballot During 2nd Round Of Presidential Election, Fines Him UAH 850

The Obolonskyi district court of Kyiv has found the newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyi guilty of illegal campaigning, that is, demonstrating the ballot during the 2nd round of the presidential election, and fined him UAH 850.\r\nJudge Vladyslav Devyatko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nThe court found Zelenskyi guilty of committing a violation under Article 212-10 of the Administrative Violations Code and awarded the maximum prescribed fine.\r\nThe court found that Zelenskyi campaigned by showing the ballot beyond the legal deadlines.\r\nThe court also explained this by the fact that Zelenskyi pleaded guilty in his explanations.\r\nWhen deciding, the court took into account the identity of Zelenskyi and the nature of the violation.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyi did not appear at the meeting in the Obolonskyi district court of Kyiv on his administrative offense.\r\nDuring the voting, Zelenskyi showed his ballot to cameras after putting a "for" mark.