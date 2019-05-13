subscribe to newsletter
13 May 2019
Epiphanius Expecting Loss Of Tomos If Kyiv Patriarchate Reinstated

Primate of Orthodox Church of Ukraine / Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Epiphanius, expects the loss of tomos if the Kyiv Patriarchate is reinstated.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Epiphanius added that the Kyiv Patriarchate played an important role as a predecessor of receiving tomos and Patriarch Filaret has done a lot to obtain church independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Filaret considers himself incumbent Kyiv Patriarch and considers that Epiphanius has to cooperate with him while Epiphanius was the one to violate respective agreement.

