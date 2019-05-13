subscribe to newsletter
26.1 26.4
29.05 29.75
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank
13 May 2019, Monday, 13:16 35
Politics 2019-05-14T10:00:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges

PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has started an investigation into alleged interference of President Petro Poroshenko, Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko, and Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii in activity of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv in the case upon nationalization of PrivatBank.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, judges from the collegiate body that took the decision on unlawfulness of nationalization of PrivatBank addressed the leadership of the PGO and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) with a statement on commission of a criminal offence.

In particular, the judges requested launching of a pre-trial investigation against the head of the state, justice minister and the NBU chairperson and bring them to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv declared unlawful the nationalization of PrivatBank under respective appeal of its former co-owner, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The country's leadership including Poroshenko criticized the decision.

Больше новостей о: NBU President PGO Petro Poroshenko PrivatBank nationalization Pavlo Petrenko Yakiv Smolii

Archive
News
Rada Commission Investigating Embezzlement In Armed Forces To Present Final Report On May 28 17:51
Court Receives 2 Lawsuits Against Reva Over Statements Against Donbas Residents 17:48
Rada To Set Inauguration Date This Plenary Week – Parubiy 17:44
Court Refuses To Oblige NACB To Open Case Upon Poroshenko's Violations As Presidential Candidate 17:41
Court Finds Zelenskyi Guilty Of Showing Ballot During 2nd Round Of Presidential Election, Fines Him UAH 850 17:36
more news
Filaret Not Ruling Out Split Of OCU Due To His Status Of Kyiv Patriarch 13:11
Court Resumes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova 13:01
PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:16
Epiphanius Expecting Loss Of Tomos If Kyiv Patriarchate Reinstated 13:22
State Registrar Suspends Registration Of Tax Service 12:53
more news
Court Resumes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova 13:01
Epiphanius Expecting Loss Of Tomos If Kyiv Patriarchate Reinstated 13:22
Filaret Not Ruling Out Split Of OCU Due To His Status Of Kyiv Patriarch 13:11
PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:16
State Registrar Suspends Registration Of Tax Service 12:53
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok