PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges In Case Upon Nationalization Of PrivatBank

PGO Launches Investigation Into Alleged Interference Of Poroshenko, Petrenko And Smolii In Activity Of Judges

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has started an investigation into alleged interference of President Petro Poroshenko, Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko, and Head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakiv Smolii in activity of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv in the case upon nationalization of PrivatBank.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, judges from the collegiate body that took the decision on unlawfulness of nationalization of PrivatBank addressed the leadership of the PGO and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) with a statement on commission of a criminal offence.

In particular, the judges requested launching of a pre-trial investigation against the head of the state, justice minister and the NBU chairperson and bring them to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 18, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv declared unlawful the nationalization of PrivatBank under respective appeal of its former co-owner, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

The country's leadership including Poroshenko criticized the decision.