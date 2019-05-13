Filaret Not Ruling Out Split Of OCU Due To His Status Of Kyiv Patriarch

Honorary Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Filaret does not rule out a split of the OCU due to his own status of patriarch.

He has said this in an interview for the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said it was necessary to convene new primate's council of the OCU and alter the statute.

At the same time, Filaret considers himself having the right to convene such a council.

He added he recognized Epiphanius as the Primate of Orthodox Church of Ukraine, however, said there was no dialogue between them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Honorary Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), Filaret, has told the 1+1 TV channel that the constituent assembly of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) had nothing to do with his assembly and related to the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.