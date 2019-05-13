subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Resumes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova
Court Resumes Investigation Into Case Against Ex-Health Care Minister Bohatyriova

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has resumed special (in-absentia) pre-trial investigation into the criminal case against former vice prime minister / former health care minister, Raisa Bohatyriova.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It has been established that the investigation against Bohatyriova was suspended back in late 2017 with respective decision of investigator Basov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, 2016, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv again allowed the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to launch an in-absentia investigation against Bohatyriova.

