State Registrar Suspends Registration Of Tax Service

The state registrar has suspended registration of the State Tax Service as a legal entity.

State registrar of the department for state registration of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs of the Kyiv Shevchenkivskyi district state administration, Vitalii Zhelinskyi, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zhelinskyi suspended the registration procedure of the State Tax Service with the reference to the fact that the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine whose successor the State Tax Service will be, is not being closed down in view of reorganization of the institution through its split.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed deputy finance minister, Serhii Verlanov, as the chairperson of the State Tax Service.

