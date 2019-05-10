Association Of Pig Breeders: Prices For Pork In Live Weight Up 26% To UAH 49.8 Per Kilo In April

The Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders states that from March 29 to April 30, the average price for 1st category pork in live weight increased by 26% or UAH 10.3 to UAH 49.8 per kilo.

The association said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the prices have slightly declined after Easter.

It is noted that from May 6 to May 10, pigs of slaughter condition were sold on average at a price of UAH 47.6 per kilo, which is by 4.5% less than last week (April 29 - May 5).

According to processors, after the holidays, market activity weakened significantly, and trade in early May was worse than expected.

As a result, representatives of distribution networks and small sales refused from previously booked parties.

Thus, the processing enterprises are faced with the accumulation of residues, because of which they were forced to reduce the volume of procurement or temporarily not to carry it out.

Also, sluggish trade is partly associated with the deterioration of weather conditions - the cooling did not allow combining the Easter holidays with the beginning of the picnic season.

Currently, market participants expect that next week most of the consignments will be purchased at UAH 45-46 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from February 28 to March 29, the average price for 1st category pork in live weight decreased by 3% or UAH 1.3 to UAH 39.5 per kilo.

The association states the reduction of pork exports from Ukraine 2.7 times to 1,760 tons in 2018 year over year.

The Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders state a reduction in the pig population by 5.3% to 6.456 million heads in January-June 2018 year over year.