subscribe to newsletter
26.2 26.55
29.1 29.8
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko To Attend Events Marking Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary In Brussels On May 13-14
10 May 2019, Friday, 18:18 14
Politics 2019-05-10T19:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko To Attend Events Marking Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary In Brussels On May 13-14

Poroshenko To Attend Events Marking Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary In Brussels On May 13-14

President Petro Poroshenko will participate in events marking the tenth anniversary of the creation of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership initiative (Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Armenia) in Brussels (Belgium) from May 13 to 14.

A source within the Ukrainian Presidential Administration disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The president will pay a working visit to Brussels early next week,” he said.

Poroshenko will attend European Council President Donald Tusk’s reception for the leaders of Eastern Partnership countries on May 13 and attend a high-level conference on May 14.

The delegation led by Poroshenko will include Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin, who will attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union and the Eastern Partnership, which will be chaired by the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, on May 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union and the Council of Europe intend to provide EUR 17.5 million in the period of 2019-2021 as part of the expansion of the Partnership for Good Governance program, which supports reforms in the Eastern Partnership countries.

Больше новостей о: EU President Petro Poroshenko Brussels Belgium Eastern Partnership

Archive
News
Association Of Pig Breeders: Prices For Pork In Live Weight Up 26% To UAH 49.8 Per Kilo In April 18:43
Poroshenko And Merkel Discuss Increase Of Pressure On Russia To Release Ukrainian Seamen Arrested In Russia And Tougher Sanctions For Issue Of Russian Passports To Ukrainians 18:32
Kolomoiskyi: Iron-Ore Mining Rent Too Low 18:29
International Tribunal For Sea Law Will Take Decision On Case Upon Detention Of 24 Ukrainian Seamen By Russia On May 25 18:21
Poroshenko To Attend Events Marking Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary In Brussels On May 13-14 18:18
more news
One more saved life: Ukrainian pilots in DR Congo evacuated a hard-injured serviceman of local armed forces 20:58
Zaporizhstal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Azovstal Largest Recipients Of VAT Refunds In April 18:13
Ukrtransnafta: Bratislava To Host Next Round Of Talks With Russia On Localization Of Off-Spec Crude Oil In Druzhba Pipeline On May 14 18:05
Kolomoiskyi: Snap Parliamentary Election Good For Ukraine 18:08
Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters 18:10
more news
Ukrtransnafta: Bratislava To Host Next Round Of Talks With Russia On Localization Of Off-Spec Crude Oil In Druzhba Pipeline On May 14 18:05
Kolomoiskyi: Snap Parliamentary Election Good For Ukraine 18:08
Information About Alleged Participation Of Trump In Zelenskyi’s Inauguration Confidential – Zelenskyi’s Headquarters 18:10
Zaporizhstal, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Azovstal Largest Recipients Of VAT Refunds In April 18:13
Poroshenko’s April Salary UAH 28,000 18:16
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok