Poroshenko To Attend Events Marking Eastern Partnership’s 10th Anniversary In Brussels On May 13-14

President Petro Poroshenko will participate in events marking the tenth anniversary of the creation of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership initiative (Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Armenia) in Brussels (Belgium) from May 13 to 14.

A source within the Ukrainian Presidential Administration disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The president will pay a working visit to Brussels early next week,” he said.

Poroshenko will attend European Council President Donald Tusk’s reception for the leaders of Eastern Partnership countries on May 13 and attend a high-level conference on May 14.

The delegation led by Poroshenko will include Foreign Affairs Minister Pavlo Klimkin, who will attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union and the Eastern Partnership, which will be chaired by the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, on May 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union and the Council of Europe intend to provide EUR 17.5 million in the period of 2019-2021 as part of the expansion of the Partnership for Good Governance program, which supports reforms in the Eastern Partnership countries.