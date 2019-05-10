subscribe to newsletter
Kolomoiskyi: Snap Parliamentary Election Good For Ukraine

Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi considers that holding of snap parliamentary election is beneficial for the country.

He said this in his interview for the RBK-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Kolomoiskyi refused to predict possibility of snap parliamentary election.

Besides, Kolomoiskyi considers that the Servant of the People party has to use its high rating at the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, Kolomoiskyi said he put his stake on a representative of the headquarters of president-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Andrii Bohdan, in appointment of future head of the Presidential Administration.

