Ukrtransnafta: Bratislava To Host Next Round Of Talks With Russia On Localization Of Off-Spec Crude Oil In Druzhba Pipeline On May 14

Bratislava (Slovakia) will host the next round of the negotiations with Russia on localization of off-spec crude oil in the Druzhba oil pipeline on May 14.

Andrii Pasishnyk, the first deputy CEO of the Ukrtransnafta oil transport company, wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On May 14, Bratislava will host the sixth meeting of the international association of oil transporters. During the meeting it will continue the consideration of the emergency situation linked with localization of off-spec crude oil in the Druzhba oil pipeline," he wrote.

According to him, resumption of the oil transit to the European Union requires removal of off-spec crude oil from at least one line of the Druzhba pipeline.

Participating in the negotiations will be Ukrtransnafta, the Transpetrol Company (Slovakia), and the MOL Group (Hungary).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtransnafta was forced to suspend the transit of crude oil via the Mozyr-Brody pipeline at 9:43 p.m. on April 25.

Earlier, Ukrtransnafta tightened control over the quality of the crude oil that is transported through Ukrainian territory after reports claiming that low-quality crude oil was flowing from Russia.

The volume of transit of crude oil through Ukraine increased by 5.2% to 3.403 million tons in the period of January-March 2019, compared with the period of January-March 2018.

Ukrtransnafta transported 15,436,000 tons of crude oil in 2018, which is 3.7% less than it transported in 2017.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in Ukrtransnafta.

Ukrtransnafta has a system of trunk oil pipelines with a total length of 4,767 kilometers and 51 pumping stations.

The oil transport system includes 11 storage tanks with a combined capacity of 1,083,000 cubic meters

