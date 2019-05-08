Cabinet To Begin Talks With U.S.-Based Tesla On Construction Of Plant In Ukraine If Rada Adopts Laws On Creation Of Electric Car Market

Cabinet To Begin Talks With U.S.-Based Tesla On Construction Of Plant In Ukraine If Rada Adopts Laws On Creati

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to begin talks with the Tesla company (United States) on construction of a plant in Ukraine.

Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelian announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We can vote on the draft laws Nos. 8159 and 8160 on creating a market for electric cars, chargers, and batteries for them, and the mining of lithium and related elements in the parliament and begin full-fledged negotiations with Tesla on the construction of their first European plant in Ukraine the next day. A window of opportunity opens for a short period only for those who are ready to use it... We need 226 votes in the era of prosperity," he wrote.

According to the minister, these laws will provide investors the best conditions in the world and offer Ukraine a chance to create a high-tech, export-oriented, and new economy sector from scratch.

“Like the IT sector was born five years ago and the agricultural sector ten years ago, now we have a unique opportunity to produce electric cars in large quantities and jump from the era of diesel locomotives to the era of a new generation vehicles,” Omelian wrote.

According to him, Tesla has expressed serious concern about the projected shortage of key components for electric batteries, such as lithium, nickel, and copper on the market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies agreed to cooperate on the "hyperloop" rail project in July 2018.