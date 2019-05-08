Poroshenko Agrees On Interrogation At PGO

President Petro Poroshenko has agreed on the interrogation at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).\r\nUkrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the authority.\r\nThe interviewee did not specify which dates are in question.\r\nPoroshenko shall sign a report on the interrogation, which took place at the end of 2016, and give additional evidence on the case of Maidan.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko did not appear for interrogation at the Prosecutor General’s Office.\r\nHe was called on May 7.