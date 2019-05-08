Poroshenko Agrees On Interrogation At PGO

President Petro Poroshenko has agreed on the interrogation at the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the authority.

The interviewee did not specify which dates are in question.

Poroshenko shall sign a report on the interrogation, which took place at the end of 2016, and give additional evidence on the case of Maidan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko did not appear for interrogation at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

He was called on May 7.