  Cabinet Decides To Declare Invalid Russian Passports Assigned To Ukrainians In 2 Offices In Rostov Region
08 May 2019, Wednesday, 17:48 9
Politics 2019-05-08T17:49:05+03:00
Cabinet Decides To Declare Invalid Russian Passports Assigned To Ukrainians In 2 Offices In Rostov Region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to declare invalid Russian passport assigned to Ukrainians in two passport offices in Rostov region (the Russian Federation).

Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons, Vadym Chernysh, has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister explained that the passports will go through the special filter of the official passport offices.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, is calling on residents of the occupied Donbas to ignore simplification of assignation of Russian passports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is initiating personal sanctions against the citizens of the Russian Federation involved in organizing unlawful issue of Russian passports to the Ukrainians living in the occupied territories of Donbas.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin simplified naturalization of the Ukrainians living in Donbas by Russia.

