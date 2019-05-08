subscribe to newsletter
  • Poltorak Increases Additional Payments To Military On First Line Of JFO By UAH 5,000
Poltorak Increases Additional Payments To Military On First Line Of JFO By UAH 5,000

Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has increased the additional payments to the military on the first line of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) by UAH 5,000 starting May 1, 2019.

The press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The additional payments to the military in other territories of the JFO have increased by UAH 1,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early March 2019, following instructions from President Petro Poroshenko Minister Poltorak increased the additional payments to Ukrainian soldiers on the front line by UAH 2,000 to UAH 12,000 from April 1, 2019.

