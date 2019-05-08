Cabinet Appoints Deputy Finance Minister Verlanov Head Of State Tax Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Deputy Finance Minister Serhii Verlanov the chair of the State Tax Service.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Verlanov graduated from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv with a degree in law in 2003.

He was a lawyer at PwC from November 2008 to June 2015.

He was a partner at the Sayenko Kharenko law firm from July 2015 to July 2018.

He was the co-chairman of the legal committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine from 2015 to 2017.

He has been a member of the Higher Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine since 2016.

He was appointed deputy financing minister in July 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, 2019, the competition commission for selecting senior civil servants has elected Deputy Minister of Finance Serhii Verlanov as the chairman of the State Tax Service.