Minister Freeland: Zelenskyi And Trudeau Having Much In Common

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, says that President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau, have much in common.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Zelenskyi after the meeting of the president-elect with the Canadian minister, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Freeland noted that modern politicians must listen to their citizens.

The Canadian minister assured that Zelenskyi could count on Canada's support in the international arena.

She also noted that in some spheres, Canada can take the example of Ukraine.

In the course of their meeting, the parties discussed fight against corruption.

Besides, Zelenskyi and Freeland discussed the Minsk Format of settling the conflict in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau, has congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential race in Ukraine.