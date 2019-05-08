subscribe to newsletter
26.25 26.65
29.2 29.9
˟
08 May 2019, Wednesday, 13:23 17
Politics 2019-05-08T13:27:15+03:00
Ukrainian news
Minister Freeland: Zelenskyi And Trudeau Having Much In Common

Minister Freeland: Zelenskyi And Trudeau Having Much In Common

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, says that President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau, have much in common.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Zelenskyi after the meeting of the president-elect with the Canadian minister, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Freeland noted that modern politicians must listen to their citizens.

The Canadian minister assured that Zelenskyi could count on Canada's support in the international arena.

She also noted that in some spheres, Canada can take the example of Ukraine.

In the course of their meeting, the parties discussed fight against corruption.

Besides, Zelenskyi and Freeland discussed the Minsk Format of settling the conflict in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau, has congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential race in Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister Canada Chrystia Freeland Volodymyr Zelenskyi president elect Justin Pierre James Trudeau Trudeau

Archive
News
EBRD Downgrades Forecast For Ukraine’s GDP Growth In 2019 From 3% To 2.5% 18:08
Cabinet To Begin Talks With U.S.-Based Tesla On Construction Of Plant In Ukraine If Rada Adopts Laws On Creation Of Electric Car Market 18:05
Kolomoiskyi: Nobody Has Compromising Materials On Zelenskyi 18:02
Poroshenko Agrees On Interrogation At PGO 17:56
Cabinet Decides To Declare Invalid Russian Passports Assigned To Ukrainians In 2 Offices In Rostov Region 17:48
more news
Kaletnik sould be removed from the wanted list - court 08:55
Gennadii Vykhodtsev: Foxtrot is 25 years old, and it’s an expert brand 14:51
Several Groups Of Russian Snipers Arrive In Donbas - Intelligence 17:58
U.S. Ambassador To Ukraine Yovanovitch Will Finish Her Work Late In May 12:37
Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Growth At 2.2% In Q1 12:40
more news
Cabinet Appoints Deputy Finance Minister Verlanov Head Of State Tax Service 13:28
Zelenskyi Favors New Parliamentary Election Law And Reintroduction Of Criminal Liability For Illegal Enrichment 18:22
Zelenskyi, Businessman Pinchuk Discuss Businesses’ Responsibility To Country And Equality Of All Before Law 18:27
PGO To Initiate Forceful Bringing Of Poroshenko To Interrogation After Inauguration Of New President 12:34
Lutsenko Dismisses Deputy Prosecutor General Yenin 13:17
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok