Minister Freeland: Zelenskyi And Trudeau Having Much In Common

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, says that President-Elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau, have much in common.\r\nThis follows from a statement by the press service of Zelenskyi after the meeting of the president-elect with the Canadian minister, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nFreeland noted that modern politicians must listen to their citizens.\r\nThe Canadian minister assured that Zelenskyi could count on Canada's support in the international arena.\r\nShe also noted that in some spheres, Canada can take the example of Ukraine.\r\nIn the course of their meeting, the parties discussed fight against corruption.\r\nBesides, Zelenskyi and Freeland discussed the Minsk Format of settling the conflict in the east of Ukraine.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Pierre James Trudeau, has congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential race in Ukraine.