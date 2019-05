Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yurii Lutsenko, has dismissed Yevhen Yenin as a deputy prosecutor general.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the PGO.

According to him, on April 25, the council of prosecutors had a meeting and decided to recommend that Lutsenko dismiss Yenin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 25, Yenin submitted his resignation statement.