08 May 2019, Wednesday
Border Guard Service Not To Allow Bikers Of Night Wolves Movement Enter Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has enhanced security measures at the state border on the eve of the Victory Day celebrated on May 9 and will not allow bikers of the Night Wolves Movement to enter Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that no bikers of the Night Wolves Movement have crossed the Ukrainian border.

The State Border Guard Service is coordinating its measures with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police to respond to possible conflict situations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a plan of events marking the Day of Commemoration and Reconciliation of May 8, the Victory Day of May 9, and the 75th anniversary of liberation of Ukraine of October 28.

