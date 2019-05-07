Zelenskyi, Businessman Pinchuk Discuss Businesses’ Responsibility To Country And Equality Of All Before Law

President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi and businessman Viktor Pinchuk have discussed the responsibility of businesses to the country and equality of everyone before the law.

Zelenskyi announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within the framework of the announced meetings with entrepreneurs, Viktor Pinchuk [and I] discussed transparency of rules, the responsibility of businesses to the country, and equality of everyone before the law," Zelenskyi twitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Zelenskyi recently announced on his Facebook page that he intended to meet with representatives of large, small, and medium-sized businesses in the near future, promised not to hold secret negotiations with business representatives, and not to enter into secret agreements with them.

According to Zelenskyi, his relations with entrepreneurs will be transparent during his presidential term.