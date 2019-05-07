subscribe to newsletter
26.25 26.65
29.2 29.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyi, Businessman Pinchuk Discuss Businesses’ Responsibility To Country And Equality Of All Before Law
07 May 2019, Tuesday, 18:27 19
Politics 2019-05-07T19:45:56+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyi, Businessman Pinchuk Discuss Businesses’ Responsibility To Country And Equality Of All Before Law

Zelenskyi, Businessman Pinchuk Discuss Businesses’ Responsibility To Country And Equality Of All Before Law

President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi and businessman Viktor Pinchuk have discussed the responsibility of businesses to the country and equality of everyone before the law.

Zelenskyi announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within the framework of the announced meetings with entrepreneurs, Viktor Pinchuk [and I] discussed transparency of rules, the responsibility of businesses to the country, and equality of everyone before the law," Zelenskyi twitted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Zelenskyi recently announced on his Facebook page that he intended to meet with representatives of large, small, and medium-sized businesses in the near future, promised not to hold secret negotiations with business representatives, and not to enter into secret agreements with them.

According to Zelenskyi, his relations with entrepreneurs will be transparent during his presidential term.

Больше новостей о: Viktor Pinchuk Volodymyr Zelenskyi president elect

Archive
News
Zelenskyi, Businessman Pinchuk Discuss Businesses’ Responsibility To Country And Equality Of All Before Law 18:27
Zelenskyi Favors New Parliamentary Election Law And Reintroduction Of Criminal Liability For Illegal Enrichment 18:22
Anti-Сorruption Court Head Tanasevych Declines To Assess Level Of Corruption In Ukraine 18:06
Kharkiv Region District Court Ex-Judge Tanasevych Elected Anti-Corruption Court Chair 18:01
Several Groups Of Russian Snipers Arrive In Donbas - Intelligence 17:58
more news
PGO Summons President Poroshenko For Interrogation As Witness On May 7 17:40
Poroshenko Declares UAH 325 Million Of Income For 2019 12:40
Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander 17:56
Poroshenko Orders Poltorak To Increase Fringe Benefit Of Ukrainian Soldiers At Front Line By UAH 5,000 To UAH 17,000 17:47
Lutsenko Seeing No Legal And Moral Grounds To Resign 17:38
more news
Poroshenko Appoints Syrskyi To Replace Nayev As JFO Commander 17:56
PGO Summons President Poroshenko For Interrogation As Witness On May 7 17:40
Poroshenko Orders Poltorak To Increase Fringe Benefit Of Ukrainian Soldiers At Front Line By UAH 5,000 To UAH 17,000 17:47
PGO To Initiate Forceful Bringing Of Poroshenko To Interrogation After Inauguration Of New President 12:34
Court Denies NBU Lifting Arrest From Assets Of Kolomoiskyi 17:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok