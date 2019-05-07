Zelenskyi Favors New Parliamentary Election Law And Reintroduction Of Criminal Liability For Illegal Enrichment

Zelenskyi Favors New Parliamentary Election Law And Reintroduction Of Criminal Liability For Illegal Enrichmen

President-elect Volodymyr Zelenskyi favors adoption of a new law on parliamentary elections and reintroduction of criminal liability for illegal enrichment.

Zelenskyi’s press service announced this after a meeting with the European Union’s Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated his readiness to return the article on illegal enrichment to Ukrainian legislation. The newly elected president also stressed that he has begun dialogue with the parliament and stated the need to adopt a new law on parliamentary elections that would facilitate a new quality of politics,” the press service said.

Zelenskyi and Hahn discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“Our goal is to cease fire,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi also stressed that there is no alternative to Ukraine’s European choice and promised to defend it.

According to Zelenskyi, victory over corruption, de-monopolization of the energy sector, and “de-oligarchization” in the media sector are among his priorities.

Hahn offered Zelenskyi assistance in negotiations on gas relations between Ukraine and Russia, particularly in the context of the fact that the contract for transportation of Russian gas will expire at the end of this year.

Hahn invited Zelenskyi to pay his first visit to Brussels (Belgium).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hahn has congratulated Zelenskyi on his victory in the presidential election and called for continued implementation of the reforms and the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.