Kharkiv Region District Court Ex-Judge Tanasevych Elected Anti-Corruption Court Chair

Former judge of the Pechenizkyi District Court of Kharkiv region Olena Tanasevych was elected chairperson of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.\r\nThis is evidenced by the results of the secret voting of judges, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nShe received 23 votes out of 20 minimum required.\r\nHer competitor, Olha Salandiak, a judge of the Zhmerynskyi Court of Vinnytsia region, received 10 votes.\r\nTanasevych graduated from the Yaroslav Mudryi Kharkiv Law Academy.\r\nShe has been a judge since 2012.\r\nHer sister worked in the Economic Court of Kharkiv region.\r\nDuring the competition in the Anti-Corruption Court, Tanasevych scored the most points and showed the best result among the applicants.\r\nThus, she will be the chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Court for three years.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported earlier, on Tuesday, a meeting of judges of the Anti-Corruption Court failed to elect the chairman of the court at two attempts.