Kharkiv Region District Court Ex-Judge Tanasevych Elected Anti-Corruption Court Chair

Former judge of the Pechenizkyi District Court of Kharkiv region Olena Tanasevych was elected chairperson of the Higher Anti-Corruption Court.

This is evidenced by the results of the secret voting of judges, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She received 23 votes out of 20 minimum required.

Her competitor, Olha Salandiak, a judge of the Zhmerynskyi Court of Vinnytsia region, received 10 votes.

Tanasevych graduated from the Yaroslav Mudryi Kharkiv Law Academy.

She has been a judge since 2012.

Her sister worked in the Economic Court of Kharkiv region.

During the competition in the Anti-Corruption Court, Tanasevych scored the most points and showed the best result among the applicants.

Thus, she will be the chairperson of the Anti-Corruption Court for three years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported earlier, on Tuesday, a meeting of judges of the Anti-Corruption Court failed to elect the chairman of the court at two attempts.